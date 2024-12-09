Eight seriously injured
Explosion at an oil refinery near Florence
On Monday, an explosion occurred at a refinery belonging to the Italian energy company ENI in Calenzano near Florence. There were fatalities and several people were seriously injured. Four people are missing.
The explosion caused a large column of smoke that could be seen for miles around and could also be heard in other parts of the province. Many people in the area posted photos and videos showing a column of black smoke (see Twitter posts below).
Highway access closed
Access to the A1 highway was closed due to the high cloud of smoke, and rail traffic was also affected.
The explosion is said to have occurred in the area of the plant where the tankers are supplied with fuel.
All hospitals and emergency rooms in the area have been alerted, according to "Il Post".
The municipality of Sesto Fiorentino has asked residents within a five-kilometre radius to reduce outdoor activities and keep the windows of their homes closed.
Dozens of people are expected to be injured with burns. For this reason, the Careggi hospital in Florence, for example, has activated an emergency plan in anticipation of a massive influx of injured people.
This includes the closure of the hospital's normal activities and the rooms reserved for the emergency department. Other hospitals in the region were on alert to receive the injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.