Penalty for Verstappen?
Uproar over “idiot comment”: now Marko speaks out
After his "idiot comment", Max Verstappen is facing the next harsh penalty from the FIA. "That wasn't very diplomatic," was the mild criticism from Red Bull Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko, who also defended the world champion.
Max Verstappen aggressively entered the first corner at the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday - and cleared Oscar Piastri, who had started from the front row alongside pole man Lando Norris, off the track. "The maneuver of a world champion," commented the McLaren driver, who was flushed to the back of the field and ultimately finished tenth, snippily. Verstappen received a ten-second penalty from the stewards.
After he had served it, the Dutchman asked on the radio: "Couldn't we have asked for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots." In times when drivers are banned from swearing, this is likely to have repercussions.
"Maybe you shouldn't broadcast everything"
"Ten seconds is already a harsh penalty," Helmut Marko was also annoyed on Sky. Nevertheless, the Austrian was less than enthusiastic about Verstappen's statement, but also defended his driver: "Those are the emotions. At a moment like that, you don't exactly think diplomatically. Maybe you shouldn't broadcast everything. Not everyone has a microphone in soccer."
Verstappen apologizes
Verstappen took responsibility for the collision with Piastri. "I wanted to get out because I obviously didn't want to collide with Oscar. But unfortunately we touched," said the Formula 1 champion. "I apologized to him."
Verstappen, who had protested loudly against race control decisions several times this season and received penalties for doing so, was now "just happy that the season is over".
