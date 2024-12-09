After the draw in Salzburg
Rapid: “The belief in us is back”
A league fall with ups and downs and third place: Rapid's sports director Markus Katzer sees many reserves. Eight points behind Sturm is not a downer.
Not losing any of their six games against opponents from the top five of the table (three games, three draws), but after just two points from the last three matches suddenly eight points behind winter king Sturm: Rapids' ups and downs of the autumn season were also reflected in Saturday's 90 minutes in Salzburg, with a strong second half leading to a deserved 2-2 draw. "An incredible game, an advertisement for our soccer," said Markus Katzer, who was still impressed the day after.
Rapids' sporting director is "more than satisfied" with the results so far this fall - including the very good chance of finishing in the top eight in the Conference League. We've taken a huge step in terms of perception alone. You can tell that the belief in us is back." Grün-Weiß have found their old strength in Hütteldorf, but have only managed one three-pointer in eight matches away from home. "The opponents adjusted to us differently, they were deeper. We found it difficult to score goals," he says, referring to the fact that only 20 goals have been scored in the 16 league matches so far.
The sporting director is hoping for further impetus in the league spring from February 8 and sees reserves in one attacking trio in particular: "Mmaee hasn't even played for us yet, and Wurmbrand will also be like a new player for us in 2025. Jansson was injured for eight weeks, and our game will change to some extent with him on the pitch. Because he's extremely quick and dangerous."
The eight points behind Sturm? "It's not a downer, because Sturm are the absolute title favorites for me. We are doing well in third place." When looking at the Rapid team, Katzer notices one thing: "We have players in the squad again who are real guys. Like Jansson, for example - you go to the stadium just because of players like that."
