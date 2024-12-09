Rapid: “The belief in us is back”

Rapids' sporting director is "more than satisfied" with the results so far this fall - including the very good chance of finishing in the top eight in the Conference League. We've taken a huge step in terms of perception alone. You can tell that the belief in us is back." Grün-Weiß have found their old strength in Hütteldorf, but have only managed one three-pointer in eight matches away from home. "The opponents adjusted to us differently, they were deeper. We found it difficult to score goals," he says, referring to the fact that only 20 goals have been scored in the 16 league matches so far.