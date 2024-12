Chelsea win derby after trailing 2-0

Dominic Solanke (5th) and Dejan Kulusevski (11th) got Spurs off to a dream start. Jadon Sancho (17) turned things around before the break. Cole Palmer then converted two penalties (61st, 84th) and Enzo Fernandez (73rd) also got on the scoresheet. Tottenham's Son Heung-min (96') scored the final goal and nothing changed. The eleventh-placed hosts lost for the second time in a row and are now without a win in four competitive matches. Chelsea, on the other hand, have not lost in eight matches.