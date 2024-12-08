Damascus occupied
Syria: Assad’s luxury palace is now being looted
Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad has disappeared, his regime toppled. The head of state lived in luxury, while poverty prevailed in many parts of the country. Now his residence in Damascus, or rather its contents, are becoming an object of desire ...
Ceilings, floors and pillars made of marble, furniture decorated with gold, luxury items and a garage filled with expensive cars: while poverty reigned in many parts of Syria, ruler Assad led a life of luxury.
Sumptuous palace as an object of desire
Now his residence in Damascus is becoming an object of desire, with images on social media showing people posing inside the palace - and even taking the odd item.
One video shows Assad's well-stocked garage, with one luxury car after another. The living rooms are adorned with expensive furniture, paintings, chandeliers and even a gigantic flat-screen TV can be seen. Other shots show entire families strolling through the Al-Rawda palace with their children, taking selfies.
Syrian rebels had previously taken control of Damascus almost without a fight, forcing Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war. What happens now is unclear.
Videos from the presidential palace:
Another video shows Assad's luxury car collection:
Rebel leader arrives in Damascus
The leader of the Islamist militia Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Golani, arrived in Damascus on Sunday, according to the fighters.
Al-Golani had previously announced in a televised statement that the group was determined to continue on the path it had taken in 2011. They could no longer turn back. "The future belongs to us."
In 2011, there was an uprising in Syria against the decades-long rule of the Assad family, which was crushed and turned into a civil war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.