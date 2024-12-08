Giant slalom in Beaver Creek from 6 pm LIVE

In the absence of Marco Schwarz, who is not yet fit, and Feller, who did not make the flight due to hip pain, Brennsteiner is considered Austria's hottest ticket. The Salzburg native does not have the best memories of Beaver. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, he dropped out twice on the slope, once failing to qualify for the decision. "I haven't really got my act together here yet," said Brennsteiner. "But I don't need to hide, I feel comfortable on the skis." The failure in Sölden has been put behind him. "I'm happy that the next few weeks are going to be full steam ahead."