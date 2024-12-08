Ski World Cup ticker
Giant slalom in Beaver Creek from 6 pm LIVE
The giant slalom in Beaver Creek is on the program. We will be reporting live from 6 pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the intermediate results:
Austria's team has four speed skiers and two giant slalom specialists at the end of the Alpine World Cup in Beaver Creek. Vincent Kriechmayr, Stefan Babinsky, Raphael Haaser and Lukas Feurstein, who have already been called upon in the fast disciplines, will be joined on Sunday by technicians Stefan Brennsteiner and Patrick Feurstein. Two places remain unused - also because Manuel Feller stayed at home. Nevertheless, a podium finish remains the goal.
ÖSV coach Martin Kroisleitner was confident. "We didn't have a top result in Sölden, but we saw from the split times that we were very fast with Brennsteiner and Feller." Both were unable to finish the first run. Haaser and Patrick Feurstein finally secured two top ten results at the start. "I would say that we can be among the front runners," said Kroisleitner.
The Austrians got to grips with the conditions on American snow in Copper Mountain and most recently Vail. "It's like skiing on washing powder - in extreme terms," Kroisleitner explained the characteristics of the dry snow in Colorado. Sensitive skiing is the order of the day, as Patrick Feurstein also noted. "The snow is very aggressive. You have to ski with a brutal amount of feeling," said the Vorarlberg native.
Premiere for Feurstein, Brennsteiner's bad memories
For Feurstein, it will be the premiere on the legendary "Birds of Prey" slope. He wanted to see the course for the first time in the super-G. "It's not as extremely steep in the giant slalom as it is in the downhill or super-G. I think it's a cool course for attacking," said the 28-year-old. For him, the main thing is to improve his starting number. This can only be achieved through consistently good performances, Feurstein noted.
In the absence of Marco Schwarz, who is not yet fit, and Feller, who did not make the flight due to hip pain, Brennsteiner is considered Austria's hottest ticket. The Salzburg native does not have the best memories of Beaver. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, he dropped out twice on the slope, once failing to qualify for the decision. "I haven't really got my act together here yet," said Brennsteiner. "But I don't need to hide, I feel comfortable on the skis." The failure in Sölden has been put behind him. "I'm happy that the next few weeks are going to be full steam ahead."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.