Attacker on the run
Wild pisser attacked passer-by, kicked in the head
Wild scenes unfolded late on Friday afternoon on the Inn promenade in Kufstein, Tyrol: A pedestrian (48) confronted a stranger who was urinating in the river, whereupon he went completely berserk and brutally attacked the passer-by. The "wild pisser" fled with a companion. The police are hoping for information.
The brutal attack happened at around 5 pm. The 48-year-old was walking along the Inn promenade from the Endach district towards Kufstein town center. A white van suddenly stopped at a school dormitory. Two men got out, one of whom urinated into the Inn from the sidewalk.
After a brief discussion, the unidentified man grabbed the local man, pulled him to the ground and kicked him several times in the head.
"The 48-year-old asked the man whether this was absolutely necessary. After a brief discussion, the stranger grabbed the local man, pulled him to the ground and kicked his head several times," said the police, describing the brutal scenes.
Fled in a van
The two men then got back into the van and made off. The victim, who had suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack, went straight to the Kufstein police station and filed a complaint. So far there is no trace of the brutal attacker.
Investigators are hoping for clues
The perpetrator is around 30 years old, 1.80 meters tall and spoke Tyrolean dialect. He was wearing white or gray work clothes and a cap. Investigators are hoping for help from the public to identify the attacker.
Any useful information should be sent to the Kufstein police station on 059 133/7210.
