Islamists are already advancing on the next city

The war in Syria began in 2011 with protests against Assad's government and turned into a civil war with international involvement. The governments of Russia, Iran, Turkey and the USA are pursuing their own interests. On November 27, the war suddenly flared up again with the offensive by the Islamist alliance Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In a very short space of time, the group captured a lot of territory - in some cases without a fight.