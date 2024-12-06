Vorteilswelt
Fighting in Syria

Islamists are already advancing on the next city

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 22:11

Following the jihadists' lightning offensive in Syria, ruler Bashar al-Assad is now facing a decisive battle - for the strategically important city of Homs (see video above). The government troops have already retreated.

However, militias loyal to the government are still stationed in Syria's third-largest city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced on Friday. It is monitoring the war in the country with a network of informants. The towns of Talbiseh and Rastan near Homs have already been taken.

City decisive for victory?
Homs is a crossroads between the capital Damascus, the coastal regions and the north of the country. Around 1.5 million people live there. The city has long been a symbolic scene of resistance in the civil war. "Whoever wins the battle with Homs will rule Syria," says the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel-Rahman.

Jihadists in Hama (Bild: AFP/Bakr Al Kassem)
Jihadists in Hama
(Bild: AFP/Bakr Al Kassem)
At the city's military airport (Bild: AFP/Ghaith Alsayed)
At the city's military airport
(Bild: AFP/Ghaith Alsayed)
Civilians in Hama (Bild: AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
Civilians in Hama
(Bild: AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)

The war in Syria began in 2011 with protests against Assad's government and turned into a civil war with international involvement. The governments of Russia, Iran, Turkey and the USA are pursuing their own interests. On November 27, the war suddenly flared up again with the offensive by the Islamist alliance Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In a very short space of time, the group captured a lot of territory - in some cases without a fight.

1.5 million refugees feared
Last Sunday, the second largest Syrian city Aleppo fell. The alliance is planning to overthrow the Syrian government. According to UN estimates, more than 300,000 civilians have died so far. Around 14 million people have been displaced since the war began in 2011.

The United Nations now expects up to 1.5 million more refugees. "Most of the displaced people are women and children. Our humanitarian aid colleagues tell us that tens of thousands of people have now arrived in north-eastern Syria," said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric on Friday. Many emergency shelters are already reaching their limits, with people sleeping on the streets or in their cars.

The current fighting is the most intense in four years. A political solution has not been in sight for years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
