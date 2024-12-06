"The Krone helps"
For Styrians in need: A big thank you to our readers!
"Krone hilft - Steiermark": Thanks to your donation, we can achieve so much! Like for adorable Jonas, who was born without eyes.
The weeks of Advent, Christmas, when the Christ Child finally arrives - there is probably no other time of year that makes our children's eyes sparkle more. What a glow comes over their faces when the next candle is lit on the Advent wreath, when fairy lights light up houses, when stalls sparkle with glitter - and Christmas itself with all its wonders, big and small. The decorations on the Christmas tree. The colorful paper. The presents themselves. The little ones - and many grown-ups - can't get enough of it.
Jonas, however, 15 months old, cannot see these wonders. And will never be able to see them. He was born with a genetic defect, one of those very rare, very insidious ones. He has no eyes.
We have already told you about this. But today we would also like to tell you how much we were able to help, but only because of you! With donations that enabled the family to travel to Germany with the youngest of their four sons, where there are specialists for genetic defects. They were also able to arrange some things in the house so that Jonas doesn't hurt himself!
At the moment, he's already walking quite briskly on his wobbly little legs. He occasionally touches the familiar walls of the living room, doesn't stumble over an obstacle (there's always a stool), and if he gets stuck, his little brother holds out his hand. He rarely opens his eyes. When he does, there are two blue prostheses to replace his eyes - he can't see with them either, but that doesn't make him stand out straight away; humans can be quite cruel.
For his brothers, the little nestling is the beloved center of attention. "They love him to death," say his parents. "They help him wherever they can, kiss him all the time and try to include him everywhere."
The parents - they are still facing a lot financially. The house, like so many others financed by outside help, now also needs to be adapted for the disabled. Jonas is still a toddler - but he will grow up. He will always need a lot of help. Support. Special treatments. At some point, a guide dog to help him every step of the way.
The account for Jonas remains open
We would like to thank you very much for the donations so far, for the sweet boy as well as for all the others this year (we will report on this later). But you can still support Jonas. Please simply add the keyword Jonas to the account number below.
We have been able to achieve so much with what you have donated this year. Please continue to help Styrians who are in need due to illness, job loss or strokes of fate. Enclosed you will find our account number.
Account number: "Die Krone hilft - Steiermark" AT1520981500044569523.
Your donation is tax deductible. Every euro goes directly to those affected, not a cent goes to bureaucracy or expenses.
