Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Frozen funds

Orbán threatens to veto next EU budget

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 13:58

Almost twelve billion euros in EU funds are currently being withheld by the EU Commission due to a dispute over the rule of law in Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is confident that his country will soon receive the funding - including from the Cohesion Fund. If necessary, the current EU Council President wants to block the Union's next multi-annual budget with a veto.

0 Kommentare

For the multiannual financial framework to be approved, all member states would have to agree, Orbán recalled in an interview with Kossuth Radio on Friday. "I can safely say that I will not contribute (to the approval of the budget)" if the still blocked funds for Hungary are not included in the next long-term budget, said the right-wing conservative head of government, who has also put pressure on the EU Commission with veto threats on several occasions. 

Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán in a clinch with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over blocked EU funds (Bild: APA/AFP/Ferenc ISZA)
Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán in a clinch with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over blocked EU funds
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ferenc ISZA)

Negotiations on the next long-term EU budget from 2028 to 2035 are expected to begin in mid-2025. The money earmarked for Hungary to strengthen structurally weak regions and from the Corona Reconstruction Fund is tied to reforms that Brussels is demanding by the end of the year. The main focus is on combating corruption and conflicts of interest between business and politics.

"We must prevent factories from closing in Hungary"
Hungary has one of the lowest growth rates in the EU and one of the highest budget deficits. Most recently, Orbán's governing party Fidesz even fell behind the opposition TISZA party of his former confidant Péter Magyar in the polls. This naturally increases the domestic political pressure on Orbán, who also recalled in connection with EU funding that Germany and France, the two most important economic powers in the EU, are currently plunging into a political crisis.

The Hungarian head of government is naturally also concerned about factories and jobs in Hungary. "We must ensure that no factories close in Hungary," says Orbán. The EU billions are of course needed for this purpose.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf