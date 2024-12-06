Demi Moore: How Bruce Willis is really doing now

"Wouldn't wish it on anyone"

The actress emphasized the importance of meeting people with dementia at eye level: "It's so important for anyone dealing with it to meet him where he is. From that point, there is so much love and joy." Despite the challenges, Moore emphasized the emotional depth that this time also brings: "It's obviously very difficult, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone. It's a great loss, but there's also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."