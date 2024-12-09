You can help too!
Animals say thank you – “Minki”
Disposed of like garbage: "Minki" the cat also had to painfully experience this fate. Severely injured and emaciated, the abandoned animal came into the care of Pfotenhilfe Lochen, where she was rescued with loving care. The velvet paw found her forever home through the "Krone" animal corner.
There are various reasons why people abandon their pets. Some of them are due to the fact that people did not fully consider the responsibility involved when acquiring an animal. Whatever the reason, the animal is left to suffer! It is left behind in despair, at the mercy of an uncertain fate - this is what happened to cat "Minki".
Rescue at the last moment
She was found completely exhausted on the street and came into the care of Pfotenhilfe Lochen - at a time when there was actually a ban on taking in cats due to a veritable glut. However, "Minki" was in such a bad condition that the animal welfare organization took her in. Slowly, the velvet paw's injuries healed.
Found a place to live via the "Krone" animal corner
Finally, "Minki" was presented for adoption in the "Krone" animal corner in Salzburg. And it only took a few days for her to find her new home after this publication - with a family with a heart and a sense of responsibility. It is very special to experience how a functioning rescue chain can change the fate of an animal for the better!
