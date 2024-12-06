Health experts
Reforms necessary: “Otherwise it’ll be a mess”
From the board members of Kages and the Med University Rector to the ÖGK Chairman and the patient advocate: a high-caliber panel addressed the public on Friday - and above all the future Styrian state government. Reforms in the healthcare sector urgently need to be driven forward and the power of regional politicians curtailed.
A young lung cancer patient who needs a preliminary examination for an urgently needed operation - but this is not possible for another eight weeks. Another young cancer patient (prostate) waiting three months for a special examination. Breast cancer patients who cannot receive radiotherapy for a long time. Surgeons who have to argue in the morning about who they can operate on that day.
On this Friday morning, Erich Schaflinger tells stories from the front line. The medical director of Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital is at the head of the high-profile coordination committee set up two years ago, which makes recommendations to the regional government - and pushes for comprehensive reforms, particularly in the hospital sector.
Doctors and nurses are not the nation's whipping boys for political decisions.
Erich Schaflinger
Bild: zVg/Christian Jauschowetz
Harsh criticism of regional politicians
"The population is finding it difficult to support these reforms," says Schaflinger. Regional politicians have played a major role in this. "It is unacceptable that they determine the healthcare system in Styria." His clear demand: "Provincial politics must put regional politics in its place and back those responsible in the healthcare system!" The reforms introduced so far are only "a drop in the ocean and only the beginning".
The timing chosen by Schaflinger and his fellow campaigners is of course no coincidence: a new state government is currently being negotiated, led by the FPÖ. This party is not only clearly against the lead hospital in Liezen, but is also always skeptical about other changes in the hospital sector.
"Otherwise it will make a mess in a year's time"
So will the stop button now be pressed for the structural reform? Schaflinger: "If nothing happens, it will come to a crashing halt in a year's time. The new state government would be well advised to listen to the experts." The changes need to start immediately, partly because of the upcoming wave of retirements, and not wait months or years.
It is about the overall provision of care in Styria, local egoisms must take a back seat.
Kages-Vorstandsvorsitzender Gerhard Stark
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
In the case of the lead hospital in the Liezen district, the FPÖ wants a "Plan B", i.e. the expansion of Rottenmann, to be examined. It would take at least four years before construction work could start there, says Kages CFO Ulf Drabek. So far, a good 13 million euros have been invested in the planned project in Stainach-Pürgg for planning and land purchases.
Drabek highlights investments at the large LKH University Hospital in Graz, especially the new children's center, as particularly important. In the autumn, there was an agreement in principle between the state and federal government for the expansion program from 2028.
We talk about issues for a long time in Austria, but don't really take action.
Med-Uni-Rektorin Andrea Kurz
Bild: Juergen Fuchs
Rector of the medical university "disappointed"
All those present on Friday spoke out in favour of centralization and specialization in the hospital landscape. "This is the international trend, it is the essential basis for the future viability of the healthcare system," said Andrea Kurz, Rector of the Medical University of Graz, who came to Austria from the USA ten months ago and was "disappointed" by the "outdated processes and structures" here.
Kages CEO Gerhard Stark is also pushing for further measures: "We have too few doctors and more and more patients, especially in the outpatient sector, and demographics are hitting us hard." The measures taken in recent years have managed to keep the ship halfway on course. "But we are still not fit for the future."
"Patients are sometimes desperate"
A plea for centralized hospitals also comes from patient advocate Michaela Wlattnig: "This is an imperative for safe patient care." The frequent postponement of scheduled operations due to staff shortages in particular is a major psychological burden for patients. "They are sometimes really desperate."
Josef Harb, Chairman of the Styrian Regional Committee at ÖGK, is making explosive advances: "We need binding, controlled patient flow management." Far too many people would go straight to the hospital sector and skip the private practice sector, especially GPs. "This turns the care pyramid on its head."
"I will continue to speak out loudly"
Not on the podium at the press conference, but present in solidarity were other representatives of the coordination committee, including Medical Association President Michael Sacherer, Wolfgang Köle (Graz University Hospital) and Othmar Grabner (President of the Primary Doctors' Association). Theoretically, a new provincial health councillor could dissolve the committee. "My contract runs for a few more years. I would make my voice heard even then," says Schaflinger firmly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.