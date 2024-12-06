Auto-saved draft

"A shadow of his former self"

Hamilton, who will be racing in red from next season, should concentrate on his music and fashion instead, says Jordan, but in Formula 1 you are lost without 100% self-confidence. "At the moment, he is only a shadow of his former self." His advice to the seven-time world champion: "In the eyes of many people, you are the greatest driver of all time. Think about when the best moment is to step down from the stage."