Auto-saved draft

Has Lewis Hamilton lost his self-confidence? At least that's what Eddie Jordan claims. In the "Formula for Success" podcast, the former team owner said: "If you no longer believe in yourself 100 percent as a racing driver, then that's it." The Irishman even advises Ferrari to terminate the contract with the record world champion as soon as possible.
"99.9 percent is not enough, because then there is that small percentage that you can't get out of your head - that you lack the necessary self-confidence, that you no longer have the full capabilities," says Jordan.
"I'm just too slow"
Hamilton was once again beaten by his team-mate George Russell in Qatar, with the Briton saying after qualifying: "I'm just slow. Just like every weekend. The car felt relatively decent. So it's not as if there were any difficulties with it. But if you always have to start so far back, then it's almost impossible to have a say in race wins."
An alarming signal for Jordan. "When I heard Lewis say 'I'm just slow', I knew that he was no longer fully confident. If I were Ferrari, I would find a way out of the contract as quickly as possible," said the 76-year-old in harsh words.
"A shadow of his former self"
Hamilton, who will be racing in red from next season, should concentrate on his music and fashion instead, says Jordan, but in Formula 1 you are lost without 100% self-confidence. "At the moment, he is only a shadow of his former self." His advice to the seven-time world champion: "In the eyes of many people, you are the greatest driver of all time. Think about when the best moment is to step down from the stage."
