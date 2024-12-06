Enrique is to blame
Another spat at PSG! This time it’s about the goalie
Things are not going well at Paris Saint-Germain. In addition to the mud-slinging with former player Kylian Mbappe and differences with winger Ousmane Dembele, keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is now also said to be at loggerheads with the club. Coach Luis Enrique is to blame ...
Donnarumma, whose contract in the French capital expires in 2026, is said to have originally planned to extend his contract for a few more years ahead of time. This is unlikely to happen for the time being, as the Italian is currently not on good terms with his coach, according to reports in Paris.
Relegated to the bench
Because: In PSG's 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against FC Bayern, Enrique benched the goalkeeper and relied on the services of Matvey Safonov instead.
A decision that Donnarumma clearly resents his coach, as the air is getting thicker and thicker at the French champions. And things are not exactly going well from a sporting perspective either. Although PSG are comfortably leading Ligue 1, the French side are only 25th in the Champions League. If that remains the case, it would mean their exit from the top flight ...
