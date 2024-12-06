Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Enrique is to blame

Another spat at PSG! This time it’s about the goalie

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 07:51

Things are not going well at Paris Saint-Germain. In addition to the mud-slinging with former player Kylian Mbappe and differences with winger Ousmane Dembele, keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is now also said to be at loggerheads with the club. Coach Luis Enrique is to blame ...

0 Kommentare

Donnarumma, whose contract in the French capital expires in 2026, is said to have originally planned to extend his contract for a few more years ahead of time. This is unlikely to happen for the time being, as the Italian is currently not on good terms with his coach, according to reports in Paris.

Relegated to the bench
Because: In PSG's 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against FC Bayern, Enrique benched the goalkeeper and relied on the services of Matvey Safonov instead.

Gianluigi Donnarumma moved from Milan to PSG in 2021. (Bild: twitter (PSG))
Gianluigi Donnarumma moved from Milan to PSG in 2021.
(Bild: twitter (PSG))

A decision that Donnarumma clearly resents his coach, as the air is getting thicker and thicker at the French champions. And things are not exactly going well from a sporting perspective either. Although PSG are comfortably leading Ligue 1, the French side are only 25th in the Champions League. If that remains the case, it would mean their exit from the top flight ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf