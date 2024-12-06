Debut weekend:
A premature “jackpot” with world champion genes
Jack Doohan starts his first Formula 1 weekend in Abu Dhabi. The son of motorcycle icon Mick has his own role model.
Mick Doohan has won five world championship titles on two wheels, now his son Jack has to start from scratch on four wheels: The 21-year-old starts his first Formula 1 weekend for Alpine in Abu Dhabi today. What is expected of him - and why good genes alone are often not enough ...
Positive memories of Abu Dhabi
In the last four races, he has been unable to keep up with team-mate Pierre Gasly. And while the latter has not yet caused a cent (!) of damage this year, Ocon also wrecked his car in Qatar. Alpine has therefore brought forward the retirement of the 28-year-old, who will be able to test for his new team Haas on Tuesday. The departure is a "jackpot" for Doohan. The Australian will therefore not make his debut in Melbourne 2025 as originally planned, but in Abu Dhabi. "I've been to this track several times before, and celebrated my last Formula 2 victory here in 2023," says the son of the five-time motorcycle world champion confidently, "those are special memories." He sees his early debut as an opportunity to gain track experience and help Alpine to finish sixth in the Constructors' World Championship. Ahead of the finale, Alpine holds sixth place with 59 points, just five points ahead of Haas.
Doohan will line up in Abu Dhabi with the number 61 before driving the number 7 in Melbourne in 2025 - inspired by Kimi Räikkönen. "He is a special driver and a special person. I'm looking forward to making it my own - and yes, I hope it brings me luck," says Jack, who actually has a great motorsport role model in his own family.
Broken by his father
Perhaps Jack is cautious because other Formula 1 drivers have been "broken" by their world champion father: Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, was dropped by Haas as a crash driver, didn't make it past substitute driver at Mercedes, and now drives in the World Endurance Championship as a colleague of Ferdinand Habsburg. Piquantly enough, he is driving for Alpine, who are not planning to use him as a replacement driver for Formula 1.
Nelson Piquet junior experienced a similar fate. The son of three-time world champion Nelson senior contested 28 Formula 1 Grand Prix races for Renault in 2008 and 2009. More than a second place in Hockenheim in 2008 was not possible.
Ann Sophie Walten
