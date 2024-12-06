A premature “jackpot” with world champion genes

Positive memories of Abu Dhabi

In the last four races, he has been unable to keep up with team-mate Pierre Gasly. And while the latter has not yet caused a cent (!) of damage this year, Ocon also wrecked his car in Qatar. Alpine has therefore brought forward the retirement of the 28-year-old, who will be able to test for his new team Haas on Tuesday. The departure is a "jackpot" for Doohan. The Australian will therefore not make his debut in Melbourne 2025 as originally planned, but in Abu Dhabi. "I've been to this track several times before, and celebrated my last Formula 2 victory here in 2023," says the son of the five-time motorcycle world champion confidently, "those are special memories." He sees his early debut as an opportunity to gain track experience and help Alpine to finish sixth in the Constructors' World Championship. Ahead of the finale, Alpine holds sixth place with 59 points, just five points ahead of Haas.