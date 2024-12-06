Before the speed kick-off
New airbag requirement turns into a boomerang for the skiing world
The FIS World Ski Federation introduced the mandatory wearing of an airbag in downhill and super-G for the new season, but left a loophole open - through which many skiers slip through. For example, Daniel Hemetsberger, who makes it clear: "I don't need this paternalism, I've been risking my life for years - I'm old enough to decide for myself!"
The "Krone" reports from Beaver Creek
"For the FIS, the safety of the athletes comes first - it is non-negotiable," said Secretary General Michel Vion, defending the mandatory use of airbags in downhill and super-G that was introduced for the new season. This came despite the fact that the majority of all athletes were against it in an internal survey, and only the French were clearly in favor of it for both men and women.
An approach that is a thorn in the side of many, including in the Austrian team. "I don't understand why it's compulsory. It wasn't banned before, anyone who wanted it could wear it," says Daniel Hemetsberger, referring to the cut protection pants that are to be made compulsory next season - but which many are already wearing. Voluntarily, according to Hemetsberger: "If there's something that reduces my risk without restricting me - go for it!"
Compulsory? Not at all!
But he doesn't feel agile enough with the airbag, especially in extreme situations. "I don't need this paternalism. I've been risking my life for years and I'm old enough to decide for myself."
Which he did, "Hemi" will be skiing airbag-free in the downhill in Beaver Creek on Friday on his comeback after a month-long break - an exemption including a waiver makes it possible. This turns the FIS's obligation into a homemade farce. Internationally, around 40 exemptions are said to have been granted by the national federations, including Daniel Dankelmaier, Otmar Striedinger and Vincent Kriechmayr.
I am convinced that the airbag can make our sport safer. But it just needs a few more adjustments.
Vincent Kriechmayr verzichtet noch auf den Airbag
Although they all test the product from the Italian company Dainese on an ongoing basis, they feel restricted and are afraid of misfiring. "I'm also a creature of habit, a bit of a stubborn dog and don't like to be influenced," Kriechmayr continues to trust "only" the tried and tested back protector. "I'm convinced that the airbag can make our sport safer. But it just needs a few more adjustments."
"Vinc" also mentions another aspect: The cost factor. Such an airbag, which according to the manufacturer should deploy within 25 milliseconds, costs from 500 euros upwards and is only affordable to a limited extent for the next generation. "Our sport is already so expensive and urgently needs to become more affordable. A Vincent Kriechmayr would never have made it to the top under these circumstances because it would not have been affordable for my parents."
Experience from motorsport
The Dainese company has been working on the product for twelve years, incorporating experience from motorsport. It should be fully charged within four hours and have a battery life of up to 26 hours. Dainese promises increased protection for the chest, collarbone, shoulder and cervical vertebrae. Not everyone is (yet) convinced, but some are: Swiss dominator Marco Odermatt has been riding with an airbag for years, as has Stefan Babinsky: "I've never had any problems in the races so far, I feel comfortable with it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.