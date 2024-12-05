"It's unbelievable!"
What Club World Cup winner Lijnders has to say about the cracker group
Champions League winners Real Madrid, Al-Hilal with Brazil's superstar Neymar and Mexico's star team Pachuca. Salzburg have been drawn in a really tough group for the Club World Cup - as Bulls coach Pepijn Lijnders is well aware.
"Real Madrid have already won this competition five times and are the record holders, which says it all. Al Hilal are champions in a league that has grown enormously in recent years and has other top players in the squad alongside Neymar. Pachuca, often champions in Mexico, are not yet so well known, but are definitely a strong South American opponent, who we will of course find out more about," said coach Pepijn Lijnders in an initial reaction.
The tournament is not completely new territory for the Dutchman. Lijnders was assistant coach to Jürgen Klopp when Liverpool FC triumphed in 2019. "It's incredible that FC Red Bull Salzburg is taking part in this tournament, representing the city and Austrian soccer at this level. I've already won this competition with Liverpool FC and I know how special it is, even if it was a little different in terms of format back then," he said. Liverpool had beaten Flamengo Rio de Janeiro back then; the Brazilians were coached by the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, now coach of Al-Hilal.
The Club World Cup will be held in a new and upgraded form for the first time next year. The tournament will be held over four weeks in the summer with 32 teams, and participation is extremely lucrative. According to reports, there is an entry fee alone of at least 50 million US dollars (47.66 million euros). The 63 matches will be broadcast live and free of charge by streaming provider DAZN.
"A great joy"
In any case, Salzburg is looking forward to the tournament and the duels with top teams. "It is a great pleasure for us that our Salzburg path has now even led us to the FIFA Club World Cup and that we will be able to compete against the world's best club teams of recent years in the summer of 2025. I think that this participation is not only a great honor for FC Red Bull Salzburg, but also a recognition for the entire Austrian club soccer, which has developed steadily in recent years," said Managing Director Stephan Reiter.
