What Club World Cup winner Lijnders has to say about the cracker group

"A great joy"

In any case, Salzburg is looking forward to the tournament and the duels with top teams. "It is a great pleasure for us that our Salzburg path has now even led us to the FIFA Club World Cup and that we will be able to compete against the world's best club teams of recent years in the summer of 2025. I think that this participation is not only a great honor for FC Red Bull Salzburg, but also a recognition for the entire Austrian club soccer, which has developed steadily in recent years," said Managing Director Stephan Reiter.