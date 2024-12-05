Transfer rumors
“Don’t think we’re in a crisis!”
After Salzburg is before the Bulls - Isak Jansson is set to make his comeback on Saturday. The Swede is now Rapids' great hope. He says: "Don't think we're in a crisis!" Meanwhile, transfer rumors make people smile ...
Farewell with a standing ovation ...
... not many Rapid players are given this honor in Hütteldorf. Isak Jansson has managed it twice this season. On September 1st with his 2-goal gala in the 3:2 win against Salzburg. And four weeks later, when his comeback attempt ended abruptly with pain after just 19 minutes. The knee again.
"You just can't compare training and matches. It wasn't a mistake to play back then either. It didn't make anything worse with the ligaments either," said the winger. "But it was complicated, I have to be patient and not rush things."
Jansson missed 13 (!) games, but he's given the green light for Saturday: "I've been training fully for two weeks, it feels good. The coach will decide."
Now with self-confidence
Klauß has repeatedly confirmed that his dynamism, speed and depth are extremely lacking in Rapids' offense. Even though the Turbo also had teething problems in Hütteldorf. It was only after six months that the Swedish bombshell, who Rapids' sporting director Katzer had discovered at Cartagena in Spain's second division, exploded: "I wasn't in the best shape back then, but now my confidence is back."
Interest from Serie A
The 250,000 euro bargain (contract until 2028) could become a jackpot, with interest from Serie A rumored. Jansson smiles: "I love it in Vienna, I feel at home here. I've been out of action for almost three months now. I first have to show that I'm a good player again. It's up to me."
Although Jansson is pleased with the "many messages from the fans", he does not see himself as a bearer of hope and is also relaxed about the slump of recent weeks: "Such phases are normal. Don't think we're in a crisis. We are still in a good position." Well then ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
