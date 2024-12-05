"No recession"
Tourism group confident about the summer
The German tourism group TUI is not feeling the effects of the economic downturn in its home market. "We see no signs of a recession in our booking figures," said Benjamin Jacobi in Berlin on Thursday.
"Overall, the summer got off to a very good start and we also expect very decent growth for the 2025 summer season," said the TUI Germany boss. This time, many holidaymakers have secured their dream trip for next year immediately after their return trip in summer 2024. Early bookers usually receive a discount of up to 40 percent from the company until the end of February.
Overall, prices are likely to rise by two to three percent, which is just above the expected inflation of around two percent.
These countries are popular this year
Vacations in Turkey are particularly popular with the tourism group. This destination is currently growing by 30 percent. The country is therefore ahead of the Balearic Islands in Spain with the popular island of Majorca. There is also high demand for vacations in Greece and the USA. The company is currently expanding its offering in Florida, New York, on the West Coast and Hawaii, as well as in Greece.
In winter, holidaymakers are currently traveling mainly to Egypt, the Canary Islands and Turkey. "With an increase in bookings of over 30 percent, the Turkish Riviera is the up-and-coming destination in the Mediterranean and number three in the popularity ranking behind Hurghada and Fuerteventura." Popular long-haul destinations in the winter season are Thailand, Egypt and, increasingly, Vietnam.
