“Only an open garden remains in bloom”

Why are there still so many reservations about new music?

This is actually an indictment of a society that is afraid of the future. A garden cannot remain flourishing if it is not open. Otherwise, one day even Mozart will no longer be able to tell us anything. There is a traditionalism that has a suffocating effect. But perhaps music also has a harder time here because it speaks to us so directly. We are virtually at its mercy. You have to be ready for that.