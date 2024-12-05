Styrian SPÖ becomes new
Max Lercher elected party leader with 87 percent of the vote
It is now official: the executive committee of the Styrian SPÖ elected Max Lercher as the designated party leader and successor to Anton Lang on Thursday. Lercher announced a "constructively critical" opposition course.
"Anton Lang worked in the background until the end to find solutions. I would like to say thank you for that." Max Lercher from Upper Styria began his first press statement as the designated leader of the Styrian Social Democratic Party with conciliatory words on Thursday. Lang, his predecessor, had resigned after a defeat in the regional elections and failed coalition talks with the FPÖ.
87 percent voted for him as chairman-designate. "I like to be called a party rebel by the media. I think it's because I like to call a spade a spade," said Lercher. "I know that I don't only have friends everywhere in my movement. I am aware of that." Hannes Schwarz is to remain club chairman. He was confirmed with 93 percent. "We have shown that we are capable of acting as social democrats in difficult times."
The election results could be blamed on poor communication, says Lercher, but he does not want that.
We no longer have credibility in many areas. That hurts me above all when I see the employees and women who vote pro-liberty.
Max Lercher, designierter steirischer SPÖ-Chef
He wants to "produce solutions without ideological blinkers. The concerns and needs of those who no longer trust us are our political program". The opposition does not want to be "bluntly against everything".
Lang remains in hiding
"We know what it means to be in the stranglehold of the ÖVP here and there. The FPÖ will also experience this now." Knowing how politics works, he does not believe that the government will do a good job or that there will be a willingness to reform. If this does not happen - i.e. the FPÖ and ÖVP do not reach an agreement - the Social Democrats are ready for talks.
"Critical and constructive in opposition" is the aim. Credibility is the most important thing.
Lercher was accompanied by the remaining provincial councillors Ursula Lackner and Doris Kampus, MEP Elisabeth Grossmann and club leader Schwarz. Lang did not appear before the press. None of those present wanted to give interviews.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.