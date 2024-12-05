Dispute between Verstappen and Russell escalates

"There's nothing to lie about"

While he is undoubtedly a talented racing driver, the 27-year-old is unable to deal with adversity. "There is nothing to lie about. Facts are facts. Those comments on Saturday night and Sunday were completely disrespectful and unnecessary. We have a man who is at the top of this sport and thinks he is above the law. I don't think that's right," Russell said. "I don't know the reasons for his personal attack because I have no issues with Max. But I'm not going to change my mind. That was too much. I've seen him like that as a 14-year-old in a kart."