Dispute between Verstappen and Russell escalates
There seems to be no end in sight to the dispute between George Russell and Max Verstappen - quite the opposite! While the Mercedes driver described the Red Bull driver's comments as "completely disrespectful and unnecessary", the world champion still stands by his statements and has now even gone further.
"I have no regrets," said Verstappen about the harsh verbal criticism of his rival after the Qatar Grand Prix: "Maybe I would say even more today."
"Unacceptable"
He still can't believe "that someone can be like that", said the Dutchman at a press conference in Abu Dhabi: "I've never experienced anything like that in my entire career, it was unacceptable to me."
Verstappen had already sharply criticized the British driver's behaviour with the race stewards after last Sunday's World Championship race in Qatar. This was triggered by Russell's demand for a penalty because he felt that Verstappen had obstructed him in qualifying. "I've lost all respect," Verstappen fired at the Mercedes driver immediately after the session. Now the Red Bull star became even clearer.
"Wasn't nice and even shocking"
He even accused Russell of lying and explained: "I didn't expect someone to be so active in trying to get someone else punished. That was not nice and even very shocking."
The Briton himself sees it differently: "I find it all quite ironic, considering that he said on Saturday night that he was going to crash into me on purpose and, quote, 'push me head-first into the wall'. To question a person's integrity when you made comments like that the day before, I find it very ironic and I'm not going to sit here and accept that." For years, Verstappen would bully people.
"There's nothing to lie about"
While he is undoubtedly a talented racing driver, the 27-year-old is unable to deal with adversity. "There is nothing to lie about. Facts are facts. Those comments on Saturday night and Sunday were completely disrespectful and unnecessary. We have a man who is at the top of this sport and thinks he is above the law. I don't think that's right," Russell said. "I don't know the reasons for his personal attack because I have no issues with Max. But I'm not going to change my mind. That was too much. I've seen him like that as a 14-year-old in a kart."
Both drivers had been on a so-called cool-down lap in Qatar. Verstappen had been denied pole position by the race stewards, which meant that Russell was allowed to start the penultimate race of the season from first place. The penalty ultimately had no major impact anyway. Verstappen, who had already been crowned world champion before the race, sped past Russell on the first corner and snatched victory at the Lusail International Circuit.
