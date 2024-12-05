Suffering without end
Animal rights activists rescue another 25 dogs in Hungary
After a raid: new confiscation of dogs at another of Brigitta M. 's kennels in Hungary. Several poodles and other breeds were confiscated.
The misery never ends! Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 4.30 p.m.: Several animal rights activists and Hungarian police officers gathered at a family home in Pápoc in the province of Vas (Hungary). The reason: another property belonging to Brigitta M. - an Austrian with an EU-wide arrest warrant - in which several dogs were again suspected of being illegally trafficked.
After hours of negotiations with the tenant (allegedly an acquaintance of Brigitta M.), the authorities were able to enter the property. There was a trailer in the yard that had already been noticed in other evacuated kennels belonging to the dog dealer.
Cold-blooded business with dogs
There were a total of 35 dogs on the property - mainly poodles and a few other breeds. Although the physical condition of these animals is not as devastating as that of the four-legged friends already confiscated from other farms, the conditions in Pápoc fell far short of the required animal welfare standards.
How you can help:
- The confiscated dogs are currently being distributed to aid organizations in Hungary.
- Pfotenzukunft Ungarn" and "Szurkolok az allatokert" are on site and are taking care of the animals.
- Donations of money and goods are needed!
"Friends of the Animal Corner" association
IBAN: AT20 1200 0097 0632 7511
Important: Specify the keyword "UNGARN"!
25 dogs confiscated
According to the chip, ten dogs are registered to the tenant of the property. The remaining 25 animals could not be assigned to anyone. They have neither papers nor a chip or vaccination certificate. Late at night, the frightened four-legged friends were transported away by the dedicated animal rights activists.
We are asking people who have bought dogs, horses or even commodities such as saddles from Ms. Brigitta M. to email their experiences directly to the "Krone" animal corner.
