Islamists apparently also penetrated Hama

The Syrian military admitted that it had lost control of the city. The troops were withdrawn to the outskirts of the city to "protect the lives of civilians and prevent fighting in the city", it said. According to their own statements, the fighters captured a large prison in the city and released inmates. "Our forces entered the central prison of Hama and freed hundreds of unjustly detained prisoners," said Hassan Abdel Ghani, a military leader of the Islamist fighters, on the online service Telegram.