Advance in Syria
Islamists apparently also penetrated Hama
After a brief setback on Wednesday, Syrian rebels have now apparently been able to enter the strategically important city of Hama. On Thursday, the fighters "entered Hama from several sides" and "fought street battles with (Assad regime) troops in several districts", explained the London-based Observatory for Human Rights.
The Syrian military admitted that it had lost control of the city. The troops were withdrawn to the outskirts of the city to "protect the lives of civilians and prevent fighting in the city", it said. According to their own statements, the fighters captured a large prison in the city and released inmates. "Our forces entered the central prison of Hama and freed hundreds of unjustly detained prisoners," said Hassan Abdel Ghani, a military leader of the Islamist fighters, on the online service Telegram.
Previously, activists had reported that the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had cut off the roads connecting Hama and Rakka and Hama and Aleppo. Three villages east of Hama had also been captured.
The city of Hama in the western center of Syria lies between Aleppo in the north and Damascus in the south and is of great importance for the protection of the capital, which is around 220 kilometers away. The government of ruler Bashar al-Assad had tried to stop the advance on Hama and sent troops to reinforce it.
Rebels promise to protect religious minorities
Assad's troops are supported by the Russian military and Shiite militias, which in turn are backed by Iran. Iran and Russia are the Syrian president's closest allies. The most powerful group among the rebels is HTS, the former al-Qaeda offshoot in Syria. Although its leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has promised to protect religious minorities, there are major concerns about the insurgents. A conquest of Hama opens up the possibility for the rebels to advance on Homs, the most important city in central Syria.
In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by HTS launched an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. The front line has now shifted around 130 kilometers south of the city of Hama. According to the Observatory, more than 570 people have now been killed in the latest fighting, including almost 100 civilians.
