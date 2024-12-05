Heumarkt project: Inner City puts up a tree

In the years-long struggle over the redevelopment of the Heumarkt, the inner city has largely been condemned to the role of spectator, although it would be the main victim if UNESCO were to remove "Vienna's historic center" from the list of World Heritage Sites. But now the district has remembered: they cannot have a say in the construction, but they can have a say in the redesign of Lothringerstrasse directly in front of it. This would also have to be redesigned for the project, and it is located in the first district.