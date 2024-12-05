Controversial building plans
Heumarkt project: Inner City puts up a tree
Not only UNESCO, but also the inner city is not happy with the plans for new buildings on Heumarkt, which have been disputed for years, but is largely powerless: the reason lies in the third district. The situation is different on Lothringerstrasse in front of it, where the district is now pulling the lever.
In the years-long struggle over the redevelopment of the Heumarkt, the inner city has largely been condemned to the role of spectator, although it would be the main victim if UNESCO were to remove "Vienna's historic center" from the list of World Heritage Sites. But now the district has remembered: they cannot have a say in the construction, but they can have a say in the redesign of Lothringerstrasse directly in front of it. This would also have to be redesigned for the project, and it is located in the first district.
31 trees in danger
Specifically, the district is concerned about 31 trees that would have to be felled for the planned relocation of Lothringerstrasse, including a 102-year-old tree of the gods (number 3003 in the Vienna Tree Register) and a 95-year-old Italian maple (number 3004). Both are in the middle of the green strip, which was redesigned in 2004 and survived well. However, the redesign of Lothringerstrasse would mean that the entire green strip at this point, along with 29 other trees, would be history.
It must not happen that trees have to be felled in the inner city because of a project in the third district.
Markus Figl, Bezirksvorsteher Wien Innere Stadt
Bild: krone.tv
At its last meeting, the district council decided to instruct the municipal authorities to plan the Heumarkt project in such a way that Lothringerstrasse would not be affected. The motion was tabled jointly by the ÖVP, Greens, Neos and FPÖ. Only the SPÖ did not want to participate. "We want to preserve the green space in Lothringerstraße and not cover it in concrete," says district leader Markus Figl, mobilizing against the city's plans.
UNESCO status indispensable as a "tool" for Figl
Figl once again emphasizes that the UNESCO World Heritage status for Vienna's city center must be preserved, "as a tool for preserving the unique flair of the city centre and maintaining its historical characteristics for future generations". The next round in UNESCO's match against the city and the project operators is scheduled for February: UNESCO will then announce whether anything will change regarding Vienna's place on the Red List of World Heritage Sites in Danger. However, the likelihood of this is low, as the city has so far shown little concession to the required building height.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.