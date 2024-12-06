Why pets are so important for children

Coping with grief and stress

Almost all respondents also confirmed that their pet helps them to take their mind off things, for example in situations of grief, stress or when they are feeling depressed. Alongside the family, the pet is the most important source of support for anxiety and loneliness. On a physiological level, stroking a dog or cat increases the release of the bonding hormone oxytocin after just a few minutes. This leads to calm and relaxation.