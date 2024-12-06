Close friends
Why pets are so important for children
Numerous studies clearly show that children find emotional support in pets. For example, they tell their beloved animal when they are sad or angry. Nevertheless, you need to think carefully about whether you want to adopt a pet. Rash purchases at Christmas time are nonsense!
Even older studies show that young people who grow up with a dog or cat are ahead of other children in their social development.
Pets are popular
Animals are indeed popular in Austria: almost every second household in the country currently has a furry or feathered friend. There are also fish and turtles. Pussies live in 28 percent of Austrian households, while only 17 percent have a dog.
And yet they encourage more exercise. A study by the University of Western Australia impressively showed that girls who got a dog increased their activities and games by 52 minutes per day. All children were 95 percent more active than those without four-legged friends. A German study by the Appino Institute for a large pet food manufacturer also showed that 71 percent of all pet owners feel fitter than average.
Coping with grief and stress
Almost all respondents also confirmed that their pet helps them to take their mind off things, for example in situations of grief, stress or when they are feeling depressed. Alongside the family, the pet is the most important source of support for anxiety and loneliness. On a physiological level, stroking a dog or cat increases the release of the bonding hormone oxytocin after just a few minutes. This leads to calm and relaxation.
However, Christmas is not the ideal time to give an animal as a present! In the rush of emotions, many don't consider the responsibility, time intensity or financial commitment that comes with a pet.
