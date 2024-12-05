Racism on Sylt
Man in Sylt video was “completely overwhelmed”
Over the Whitsun weekend, the so-called Sylt video that showed racist chants in a bar went viral (see video above). Now one of the celebrating men who can be seen in it has given an interview. For him, "shouting hordes are always unpleasant" and he was "completely overwhelmed".
"I was shocked. I'd never been involved in anything like that before (...). I was completely overwhelmed in that situation and ignored it," the man told Stern. However, he himself had not sung along, as the Hamburg regional court found. He knew the people involved and was standing near them.
As reported, the video was made on the Whitsun weekend. Some people in the Sylt celebrity pub "Pony" sing the line "Germany to the Germans, foreigners out" to the tune of Gigi D'Agostino's "L'amour toujours". One of the participants made a gesture imitating the Hitler salute. The incident led to political debates and demonstrations against right-wing extremism and racism.
Proceedings before labor court ongoing
The man standing next to it was identified a short time later by users. He has since lost his job at a large German company and teaching positions at three different universities. Some people on his employer's Instagram profile had previously called for him to be dismissed "without notice". The proceedings before the labor court are still ongoing.
His lawyer Norman Buse said that his client had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and had been "put on the media pillory".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
