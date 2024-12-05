Driver loses consciousness: Several collisions

Motorcyclist injured in Wetzelsdorf

Just an hour later, a second serious accident occurred in the Graz city area: in Wetzelsdorf, a motorcyclist crashed after braking hard and was injured. A 71-year-old female driver had turned from the parking lot of a grocery store onto Straßganger Straße at around 6.15 pm. She probably overlooked the 55-year-old on his motorcycle. He braked hard to avoid a collision and slid into the car with his motorcycle. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Graz University Hospital, while the car driver was uninjured.