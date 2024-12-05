Resuscitation on the road
Driver loses consciousness: Several collisions
Dramatic scenes at the St. Peter school center in Graz: an 81-year-old car driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, crashed into a traffic sign and another car and had to be resuscitated. In Wetzelsdorf, a motorcyclist (55) had an accident while braking hard.
The senior citizen is believed to have lost consciousness near the Schulzentrum bus stop at 5.15 p.m. on Wednesday. He first collided with a traffic sign and then drove towards a car of another road user stopped at the traffic lights. The cars collided and the second driver was uninjured.
One-hour roadblock
Several witnesses got the 81-year-old out of the vehicle, administered first aid and made an emergency call. The man was resuscitated on site by the emergency services who rushed to the scene and then taken to Graz Regional Hospital. According to the police, his condition is critical and he could not yet be questioned about the accident. Petersgasse was closed for about an hour.
Motorcyclist injured in Wetzelsdorf
Just an hour later, a second serious accident occurred in the Graz city area: in Wetzelsdorf, a motorcyclist crashed after braking hard and was injured. A 71-year-old female driver had turned from the parking lot of a grocery store onto Straßganger Straße at around 6.15 pm. She probably overlooked the 55-year-old on his motorcycle. He braked hard to avoid a collision and slid into the car with his motorcycle. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Graz University Hospital, while the car driver was uninjured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
