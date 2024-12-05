“A huge setback for women’s soccer”

Austria and play-offs - it doesn't work! After the 0:1 in Scotland on the way to the 2023 World Cup, the 2025 European Championship has now also been missed. There were two 1-0 defeats against Poland, who they had beaten twice 3:1 in the qualifying group. And so not the third EURO ticket in a row. "It wasn't enough in terms of quality," said team manager Irene Fuhrmann, who is convinced that the potential is "normally enough for the tournament, i.e. the best 16 teams in Europe." Not scoring a goal in two matches against the FIFA 32nd - but that is a cause for concern.