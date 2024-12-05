European Championship dream shattered
“A huge setback for women’s soccer”
After two European Championship tournaments now just a spectator - the future of ÖFB team boss Fuhrmann is uncertain. "A huge setback for women's soccer."
Austria and play-offs - it doesn't work! After the 0:1 in Scotland on the way to the 2023 World Cup, the 2025 European Championship has now also been missed. There were two 1-0 defeats against Poland, who they had beaten twice 3:1 in the qualifying group. And so not the third EURO ticket in a row. "It wasn't enough in terms of quality," said team manager Irene Fuhrmann, who is convinced that the potential is "normally enough for the tournament, i.e. the best 16 teams in Europe." Not scoring a goal in two matches against the FIFA 32nd - but that is a cause for concern.
So after the 2017 (semi-finals) and 2022 (quarter-finals) European Championships in the summer, all that remains is the role of spectator. Fuhrmann: "A huge setback for women's soccer. The media presence alone is much higher at the finals. But more power and professional structures are needed to keep up."
Austria only has two junior national teams and far too little breadth. "But we were able to celebrate a lot of successes."
Mädl pointed out
But it is also a fact that there are young, very talented players. From the U20 team alone, which reached the round of 16 in the World Cup debut of an ÖFB women's team in September. For example, striker Valentina Mädl, who recently scored for St. Pölten in the Champions League against Barca, but has not played a minute under Fuhrmann.
And what about the team manager, in office since July 2020? "I need to find my balance and process the whole thing. It's not about me personally, even though I'm very passionate about this job and see it as a privilege. But there is also an employer and a team. I certainly won't be deciding that." In sporting terms, the Nations League continues in February.
