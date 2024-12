Head-on crash: witnesses contradict driver (58)

According to the police, a 38-year-old woman was driving her car on the L602 from Tillmitsch towards Leibnitz at around 12.15 pm. This resulted in a head-on collision with an oncoming car driven by a 58-year-old man. The woman suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Wagna Regional Hospital, as did the second driver. The Tillmitsch, Neutillmitsch and Kaindorf an der Sulm fire departments were deployed to the scene of the accident.