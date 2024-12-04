If Georgescu wins:
Romania could soon stop aid to Ukraine
The far-right Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu wants to end support for Ukraine if he wins the election. He is also holding out the prospect of an end to Ukrainian grain exports currently passing through his country.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has exported millions of tons of Ukrainian grain via its Black Sea port of Constanta, trained fighter pilots from the neighbouring country and provided the government in Kiev with a Patriot air defence battery. All this will stop if he wins, Georgescu said in an interview with the Reuters news agency.
NATO spending target "does not interest me"
"It is unimaginable that a war is taking place next to us in the middle of Europe, so it will definitely be a priority that this war in Ukraine must be stopped immediately," said the surprising winner of the first round of the presidential elections. When asked about meeting the NATO spending target, he said: "It's completely irrelevant, I'm not even interested in it."
Georgescu is considered an admirer of the old and new US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly emphasized that Europeans must pay for their own security and that he acts according to the principle of "America first".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.