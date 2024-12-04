Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

If Georgescu wins:

Romania could soon stop aid to Ukraine

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 20:51

The far-right Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu wants to end support for Ukraine if he wins the election. He is also holding out the prospect of an end to Ukrainian grain exports currently passing through his country. 

0 Kommentare

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has exported millions of tons of Ukrainian grain via its Black Sea port of Constanta, trained fighter pilots from the neighbouring country and provided the government in Kiev with a Patriot air defence battery. All this will stop if he wins, Georgescu said in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

A tanker loaded with rapeseed in the Black Sea port of Constanta (Bild: APA/AFP/Daniel MIHAILESCU)
A tanker loaded with rapeseed in the Black Sea port of Constanta
(Bild: APA/AFP/Daniel MIHAILESCU)

NATO spending target "does not interest me"
"It is unimaginable that a war is taking place next to us in the middle of Europe, so it will definitely be a priority that this war in Ukraine must be stopped immediately," said the surprising winner of the first round of the presidential elections. When asked about meeting the NATO spending target, he said: "It's completely irrelevant, I'm not even interested in it."

Georgescu is considered an admirer of the old and new US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly emphasized that Europeans must pay for their own security and that he acts according to the principle of "America first".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf