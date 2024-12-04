Accusatory report
Workers exploited by World Cup 2034 hosts!
The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has uncovered what it says is systematic discrimination against migrant workers with regard to the ambitious construction projects in Saudi Arabia, host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup!
In its report, which is based on 156 interviews with current and former workers, the organization criticized a large number of abuses. The allegations include the charging of illegal recruitment fees, arbitrary wage cuts, dangerous working conditions and a lack of investigations and compensation in the event of the deaths of migrant workers.
Allegations against FIFA ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup
HRW also criticized the working conditions in megaprojects such as the futuristic city of Neom, which is currently being built on the Red Sea. The human rights activists also accuse the world football association FIFA of not doing enough to promote labor rights.
The FIFA World Cup is to be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2034. However, concerns are already being expressed that the construction of the necessary infrastructure could further exacerbate the existing grievances of migrant workers.
Repeated reports of mistreatment
The controversial kafala system is also cited as an example of discrimination among the workforce. It ties migrant workers to their local sponsors and is criticized by human rights activists as a form of modern slavery. Employers often retain the passports of their employees, which massively restricts the freedom of movement of those affected. There are repeated reports of mistreatment. Criticism of the system led to reforms in the Gulf emirate ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
According to HRW, around 13.4 million migrant workers work in Saudi Arabia. This corresponds to around 42 percent of the total population of the authoritarian Wahhabi kingdom. In their report, the human rights experts call on the Saudi government to abolish the kafala system, consistently punish violations by employers and effectively protect the rights of migrants.
"Will cause unimaginable human costs"
Migrant workers are "the human engine" that is driving the construction of the multi-billion dollar Giga projects, said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. "FIFA's sham process for awarding the 2034 World Cup without binding human rights commitments will have unimaginable human costs, including negative impacts on migrant workers and their families," the expert criticized.
Contrary to the clear criticism from human rights organizations, FIFA considers Saudi Arabia to be the almost perfect host for the 2034 World Cup. In the evaluation report published at the end of November, the bid received 4.2 out of a possible 5 points. On December 11, FIFA will award the 2034 tournament to the kingdom, which is the only bidder due to its controversial human rights policy.
