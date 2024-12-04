Workers exploited by World Cup 2034 hosts!

Repeated reports of mistreatment

The controversial kafala system is also cited as an example of discrimination among the workforce. It ties migrant workers to their local sponsors and is criticized by human rights activists as a form of modern slavery. Employers often retain the passports of their employees, which massively restricts the freedom of movement of those affected. There are repeated reports of mistreatment. Criticism of the system led to reforms in the Gulf emirate ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.