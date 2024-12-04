Lercher party leader
Red Max is now supposed to fix things for the SPÖ
Former federal managing director Max Lercher is to lead the Styrian Social Democrats into opposition after the election defeat. The man from Murtal is to form a dual leadership with club chairman Hannes Schwarz.
After days of shock and awe, things can now happen very quickly after all. The provincial party executive of the SPÖ was convened for 1 p.m. on Thursday and the course for a new era in Styrian social democracy is to be set there.
The Reds on the opposition bench
For the first time ever, the Reds will have to take a seat on the rather hard opposition bench in the state parliament. Anton Lang will no longer be there.
The question of his successor has had the wires in the red power apparatus burning hot in recent days. According to "Krone" information, the decision has now been made: Max Lercher is to lead the SPÖ in opposition. The man from Murtal has recently been under pressure from many comrades to take on responsibility.
The 38-year-old, who is rarely at a loss for words, is the man most likely to be trusted to restore the once proud Social Democrats. Turnau's mayor Stefan Hofer is considered by many to be too well-behaved and pale, while Doris Kampus, who is still a state councillor, is considered too left-wing, which is simply not in keeping with the spirit of the times, as a glance at the last election results shows.
Lercher and Schwarz as dual leadership
Lang also busily campaigned for Lercher behind the scenes. In the end, he was also able to convince or thwart the left wing of the party - depending on your point of view. As the "Krone" already reported, everything is now heading towards a dual leadership. Lercher as party leader and Hannes Schwarz as club chairman.
