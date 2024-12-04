Red Max is now supposed to fix things for the SPÖ

The 38-year-old, who is rarely at a loss for words, is the man most likely to be trusted to restore the once proud Social Democrats. Turnau's mayor Stefan Hofer is considered by many to be too well-behaved and pale, while Doris Kampus, who is still a state councillor, is considered too left-wing, which is simply not in keeping with the spirit of the times, as a glance at the last election results shows.