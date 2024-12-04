Refuses to kiss him
Teen gropes 14-year-old and kicks her
An 18-year-old was sentenced to a suspended sentence at the Vienna Regional Court on Tuesday. In September last year, he had sexually molested a 14-year-old girl at Praterstern in Vienna and stolen her cell phone. The accused had previously denied the crime.
He had not even known the 14-year-old girl, nor had he been at the scene at the time of the crime, according to the defendant's account. Unfortunately, his lie was in vain: the schoolgirl, who was questioned in detail as a witness, clearly recognized him.
Pressed against the wall and "groped" on the bottom
The now 15-year-old told a jury that she had come to Vienna from Graz with a friend and had been approached by the accused and two companions at Praterstern.
Suddenly, the youth picked her up, carried her to an underpass and tried to kiss her there. Then she was "groped": "He pushed me against the wall and touched my thighs and bottom."
Finally, the 18-year-old took her cell phone away from her and demanded a kiss if she wanted it back. Because the schoolgirl did not respond, he threw her cell phone to the ground and gave the girl a push, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head against a flower trough. According to the indictment, he then kicked the girl lying on the ground and grabbed her by the neck.
Psychotherapy and probation ordered
The now 15-year-old was formally awarded 500 euros in damages. However, the 18-year-old will probably not be able to pay this. He came to Austria in 2022 and did not attend school or a language course until his arrest. However, he passed an A1 certificate in prison and now speaks at least some German. He was ordered by the court to undergo psychotherapy. Probation assistance was also ordered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
