Criticism of the survey

Greens for wind power: “Protect nature and the climate!”

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 14:16

The Carinthian Greens are clearly in favor of wind power and against the survey. They criticize a "dishonest" FPÖ and an inactive provincial government that is "ducking away".

"Carinthia's energy future is at stake in the wind power consultation on 12 January, but there is no factual information," denounces Olga Voglauer, leader of the Carinthian Greens. "And the so-called sustainability coalition is ducking away - a blog post is simply not enough." She is particularly disappointed with the Alpine Association: "The Alpine landscape is crumbling away because of the climate crisis and the Alpine Association is ignoring this."

Energy spokesperson Lukas Hammer and Member of the Austrian Parliament Olga Voglauer are clearly in favor of wind power.
Energy spokesperson Lukas Hammer and Member of the Austrian Parliament Olga Voglauer are clearly in favor of wind power.
(Bild: Felix Justich)

The joint press conference with Green energy spokesperson Lukas Hammer also focuses on the opportunities for wind power - the prerequisite for this is projects in which citizens are involved. "A regional electricity price cap can be contractually agreed for such energy communities without any subsidies," explains Hammer. "Citizens can also participate financially and benefit in other ways. In the Waldviertel region, seven municipalities have joined forces - it already works there."

The central element for the Greens is energy independence. "In all other areas, the focus is on self-sufficiency, but only when it comes to energy does the FPÖ suddenly make a U-turn," criticizes Voglauer. "I like to eat regionally, but I also want our electricity to come from Carinthia." In conclusion, she appeals to the people of Carinthia to go to the polls: "This vote will decide our future. It must not be left to irresponsible and dishonest actors!"

