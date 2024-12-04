Greens for wind power: “Protect nature and the climate!”

The central element for the Greens is energy independence. "In all other areas, the focus is on self-sufficiency, but only when it comes to energy does the FPÖ suddenly make a U-turn," criticizes Voglauer. "I like to eat regionally, but I also want our electricity to come from Carinthia." In conclusion, she appeals to the people of Carinthia to go to the polls: "This vote will decide our future. It must not be left to irresponsible and dishonest actors!"