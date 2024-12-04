“Set up new German support classes!”

Business park at women's concentrationcamp?

In addition to the current education situation, the interview also touched on a business park in Leobersdorf in southern Lower Austria, which could be built on the site of a former women's concentration camp. And thus on historically contaminated ground. Landau: "This was once the second largest women's concentration camp in Austria. The area was converted into an industrial estate a long time ago and bought by a Swiss investor. However, it is now apparent that there are still relevant foundations of the former concentration camp under the meadows there. We are now seeking to have the purchase reversed and a memorial erected there. However, the buyer should not be left to bear the costs. Instead, the municipality should reacquire the land, rededicate it and erect a memorial on it."