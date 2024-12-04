Daniel Landau calls for
“Set up new German support classes!”
The teacher, education activist and campaigner against anti-Semitism, Daniel Landau, analyzes the explosive current situation in the domestic education system in an interview with krone.tv: "The education chapter will soon be concluded in the negotiations on the Zuckerl coalition. The negotiators are in agreement on many points. I also see this as a great opportunity to open a positive chapter against hatred in our country with the education sector."
In any case, the often confusing linguistic diversity that prevails at local schools and within classes is problematic in everyday school life. Many teachers are no longer able to get through to the pupils with their subject matter and far too little German is spoken. Landau: "The German support classes need to be reorganized. Because the way it is currently handled in practice is only second best." The education activist has also come up with a new suggestion: "I would like to set up small, selective education hubs in the many unused domestic ground floor zones. In council apartments, for example. For pupils and students, but where parents can also join them."
Business park at women's concentrationcamp?
In addition to the current education situation, the interview also touched on a business park in Leobersdorf in southern Lower Austria, which could be built on the site of a former women's concentration camp. And thus on historically contaminated ground. Landau: "This was once the second largest women's concentration camp in Austria. The area was converted into an industrial estate a long time ago and bought by a Swiss investor. However, it is now apparent that there are still relevant foundations of the former concentration camp under the meadows there. We are now seeking to have the purchase reversed and a memorial erected there. However, the buyer should not be left to bear the costs. Instead, the municipality should reacquire the land, rededicate it and erect a memorial on it."
Watch the full interview with Daniel Landau in the video above!
