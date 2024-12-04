Timetable change
Salzburg gets new public transport timetables on December 15
Salzburg's public transport will be reorganized on 15 December. The transport association promises more trains, more frequent bus services and new stops. All this should make life easier for commuters, schoolchildren and day-trippers.
The Salzburg Transport Association (SVV) announced the changes to the timetable today - it promises more frequent services and an expansion of the routes.
Changes for bus commuters
The regional bus route 260 is being extended: In the morning, a new early bus will depart from Salzburg to Zell am See at 05:15. There will also be an additional midday connection on Saturdays. Line 550 will also be improved: in future, it will run every hour between Schwarzach and Sportgastein, and every two hours at weekends.
There's an upgrade for rural areas: two new micro public transport systems - the Goldegg and Tennengau shuttles - are being added to the service. Passengers can use these flexible shuttles conveniently on demand.
Rail: New connections and more comfort
Big news: The S8 now runs from Wörgl via Saalfelden to Zell am See. Commuters and schoolchildren in Pinzgau can look forward to shorter journeys, according to the SVV. Also new: "Cityjet" trains with extra space for bicycles and ski equipment will be used on the REX3 line.
In Flachgau, the new "Seekirchen Stadt" stop opens with a direct connection to the S-Bahn. There will be 160 parking spaces, covered bicycle stands and a bus terminal - ideal for commuters heading to Salzburg.
Local line to become more stable
With the timetable change, all LEX1 trains on the Salzburger Lokalbahn will stop at all stations in the afternoon, just like the S1. These trains will start in Bürmoos instead of Lamprechtshausen. The aim is to make the timetable even more stable and reduce delays. In addition to train 108, train 110 will also stop in Weitwörth-Nußdorf in future. Line 111 coming from Nußdorf will also have a connection to both LEX11 trains.
There will be more frequent services in the city
In Salzburg itself, the frequency will be improved on many lines. From December 15, bus line 12 will run every 15 minutes all day - even at weekends and on public holidays. Together with line 11, a "city ring" is being created that connects the heavily populated districts around the city center.
The most important things at a glance
- New bus and train connections: More frequent services on lines 260 and 550, extension of the S8.
- New stops: "Seekirchen Stadt" provides a fast connection
- Modern comfort: New trains with space for bikes and skis
- Flexible travel: micro public transport systems launched in Pongau and Tennengau.
