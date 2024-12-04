Salzburg gets new public transport timetables on December 15

With the timetable change, all LEX1 trains on the Salzburger Lokalbahn will stop at all stations in the afternoon, just like the S1. These trains will start in Bürmoos instead of Lamprechtshausen. The aim is to make the timetable even more stable and reduce delays. In addition to train 108, train 110 will also stop in Weitwörth-Nußdorf in future. Line 111 coming from Nußdorf will also have a connection to both LEX11 trains.