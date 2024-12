NHL: Rossi assist in Minnesota’s overtime win

Things went less well for the Detroit Red Wings in overtime. Pavel Zacha scored the winning goal for Boston just under two minutes into overtime to make it 3-2. Detroit was in the lead twice. Lucas Raymond scored both goals in the 1st and 3rd period. However, Boston was able to equalize twice and ultimately win the game. Kasper did not get on the scoresheet and also did not contribute an assist. The 20-year-old Austrian forward still has two goals and five assists after 21 games.