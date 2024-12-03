Cobra had to come because of a dispute between neighbors

Special units arrived

Due to the unclear circumstances at the scene and because it could not be ruled out that the 76-year-old was carrying a weapon, the EKO COBRA and the SIG Salzburg, among others, were called to the scene. After two hours, the 76-year-old finally came out of his garage voluntarily and surrendered to the officers without resistance. He did not have a weapon with him. The public prosecutor's office in Ried im Innkreis was informed of the incident. Due to a possible danger to himself or others, he was admitted to Braunau Hospital in accordance with the Hospitalization Act.