One person injured
Cobra had to come because of a dispute between neighbors
It is now clear what triggered the Cobra operation on Tuesday morning in the Innviertel community of Lochen (Upper Austria). A long-standing dispute between neighbors escalated completely. A 76-year-old man is said to have threatened with an object. The police finally arrived and the man surrendered.
At around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday, the 76-year-old man walked from his home in Lochen am See to his neighbors, with whom he has been arguing for several years. When he got to his neighbors' property, he took a long, black object out of his jacket pocket.
Neighbors fled
As the 60-year-old neighbor thought that the object in question could have been a weapon, he and his 58-year-old wife fled and called the emergency services. But the 76-year-old chased his two neighbors on foot, and the 58-year-old was hit in the face with a pepper spray-like liquid and suffered minor injuries.
Special units arrived
Due to the unclear circumstances at the scene and because it could not be ruled out that the 76-year-old was carrying a weapon, the EKO COBRA and the SIG Salzburg, among others, were called to the scene. After two hours, the 76-year-old finally came out of his garage voluntarily and surrendered to the officers without resistance. He did not have a weapon with him. The public prosecutor's office in Ried im Innkreis was informed of the incident. Due to a possible danger to himself or others, he was admitted to Braunau Hospital in accordance with the Hospitalization Act.
