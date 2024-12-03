Wake-up calls from the East
What Putin has to do with the success of the FPÖ
"The Western world is being Bulgarianized." With these words, the renowned Bulgarian journalist Georgi Milkov describes the ever-deepening division of societies in all Western countries. Russia has played a large part in this, he explains in an interview with "Die Krone".
The influence and disinformation from the "Tsarist Empire" began many years before the war in Ukraine. "It's just that people in Western Europe didn't notice. They don't know or recognize the subtle methods of the Russians," says Milkov. "It scares me when I look at Germany or France."
In Bulgaria, on the other hand, Russian attacks are a big issue. Milkov's colleague Luybomir Neshkov, owner of the BGNES news agency, confirms this: "We are happy to help and educate politicians in the West. Maybe that's the gain, if you want to look for one, from the daily battle we are waging here against Russian influence."
Romanian presidential election was apparently influenced
The most recent example of manipulation is the Romanian presidential election. The far-right and Russia-friendly Calin Georgescu surprisingly came in first place, while the favored social democratic head of government Marcel Ciolacu failed to make it into the run-off on 8 December.
After the election, the Romanian Defense Council confirmed that there had been "cyberattacks to influence the election". Specifically, the body pointed out that the social media platform TikTok had massively and illegally favored a presidential candidate - which the body considers to be equivalent to a cyberattack.
Tiktok ignored Romanian authorities
Romania's central electoral office is said to have contacted the short video platform during the election campaign - albeit in vain, as Tiktok continued to fail to label the campaign material in question despite requests from the Romanian authorities. This ultimately had an impact on the final result of the first round of the presidential election, explained the committee, which concluded by calling on the country's competent investigative authorities to immediately initiate proceedings to clarify the matter. However, applications to annul the election were rejected by the Constitutional Court.
A cancer that is spreading throughout Europe
"It's a cancer and it's spreading more and more," says a diplomat from the Bulgarian foreign ministry who does not wish to be named. Bulgaria has indeed become an ungovernable country. There have been seven parliamentary elections in the last three years. And even after six attempts, no parliamentary president has been elected. Voter turnout is 37 percent - a democratic disaster.
Political observers in Bulgaria are convinced that Russia has a hand in the division of Western societies, the fragmentation of their parliaments and the rise of right-wing parties. Of course, this also applies to the FPÖ and has become apparent in the many elections - from the EU elections to the regional elections and the National Council elections.
Russians also get involved in migration
In Bulgaria, new parties are constantly emerging that are trying to destabilize democracy. Parties are always needed to form a governing majority. A phenomenon that is slowly spreading throughout Europe. Milkov is convinced that Russia is also playing a part in the mass migration to Europe. Russian paramilitaries such as the former Wagner group are active in Africa and "do everything they can to make money".
In the Balkans, Russia plays its propaganda on emotional themes such as the common Orthodox religion and the Cyrillic script. "The influence in the east and in Bulgaria is not surprising, but it is frightening how strong it is in Germany and France too. That really scares me. The West does not understand or recognize the Russian influence, and the success of the FPÖ is of course also linked to this," says Milkov.
Eastern countries are afraid of being caught up in the past
Bulgarian society is a good example of how well this works. The pro-Europeans warn of a dead end from which there is no exit. It is a daily battle against disinformation. The Russians use all channels: social media, journalists, political parties. The fight is particularly important to pro-European people. The country has fought hard for freedom, the economy and progress over the past 34 years, and they don't want to be catapulted back into the past.
Don't want to end up on the wrong side of the fence
"Austria can be sure that it will stay on the right side of the fence, we are threatened with a relapse. We don't want that. We have fought to free ourselves from the Russian embrace," said the diplomat, who wishes to remain anonymous. For example, attempts are being made to create a mood against NATO. Graffiti with "NATO OUT" slogans were daubed on the occasion of 20 years of membership in the defense alliance.
"We feel the influence every day. The West is not aware of this, we want to wake them up. We are concerned about the rise of right-wing parties and wonder whether Europe can still function if the great Franco-German engine no longer works," says Gergana Passy, Chairwoman of Pan Europa Bulgaria and former Minister for Europe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
