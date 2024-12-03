What Putin has to do with the success of the FPÖ

Don't want to end up on the wrong side of the fence

"Austria can be sure that it will stay on the right side of the fence, we are threatened with a relapse. We don't want that. We have fought to free ourselves from the Russian embrace," said the diplomat, who wishes to remain anonymous. For example, attempts are being made to create a mood against NATO. Graffiti with "NATO OUT" slogans were daubed on the occasion of 20 years of membership in the defense alliance.