After EU decision
Totschnig happy: “Can now control wolves”
The discussion about the protection status of the wolf divides society: while farmers and mountain pasture operators are calling for its regulation, conservationists see the wolf as a valuable asset. In an interview with krone.tv journalist Stefana Madjarov, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) explains: "For Europe, this means that predators can be hunted and regulated in the member states."
"Two years ago, I was the first minister to initiate this issue at EU level. And today we have achieved another crucial milestone," explains Totschnig. "For Europe, this means that the legal basis in Europe can now be adapted so that predators can be hunted, regulated and managed in the Member States."
Although there are only around 100 wolves in Austria, Totschnig sees the need for stricter regulations. "The current regulations were needed in order to enforce the current legal situation," explains the Minister. However, with regard to the growing wolf population, he warns: "We have seen growth rates of 30% per year for wolves. The populations in Europe have recovered. We have over 20,000 individuals."
Increasing conflicts with livestock kills
Totschnig cites specific examples to underline the urgency of regulation: "We have more and more kills, we have more and more wolf sightings. Just recently we heard this case in Mödling, on the outskirts of Vienna. Sheep rips in Mödling, in the urban area. We heard of a case where a young sportswoman in Upper Austria suddenly came across a wolf while jogging in the Mühlviertel."
The Minister emphasizes that it is not just about regulating predators, but about protecting the population and livestock: "It's about protecting the population. It's about protecting farm animals, it's about sensible regulations, it's about factual policy and not ideology."
For him, one thing is clear: "For me, that means regulating the wolf population. Because this is the only way to achieve one very important thing, namely that the wolf retains its natural fear of humans and animals."
Watch the full interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
