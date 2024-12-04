Hiding in the toilet with cannabis from investigators

At first, the man was just shouting, but then became more and more aggressive, a police officer reported in the witness box. He fought them with his hands and feet, then ran into the toilet with a drug bag and locked himself in there. But his plan to flush the cannabis down the toilet failed because the police had levered the door open in the meantime. During the trial, the Syrian claimed to have acted out of fear. "I'm really sorry. But I wanted to protect my son. Because from my home country, I'm used to the police attacking you." What public prosecutor Karin Dragosits dismisses as a purely protective claim by the 52-year-old: "Fear my ass. You know that the police in Austria act differently than in Syria. Otherwise you wouldn't dare to make drugs disappear and attack officers in such a brazen manner."