Spastic in need
Isabel needs a new motor for her wheelchair
The 41-year-old with multiple disabilities has to be pushed by two people in the hilly Mühlviertel region when her decrepit motor fails. She herself is dependent on all-round care and support and can neither see nor speak. Her senses are stimulated with different smells.
"Isabel is a real ray of sunshine," enthuse the carers at her sheltered workshop about the 41-year-old from the district of Perg. She loves to laugh and clearly feels at ease in the company of others.
Severe epileptic seizures
The Mühlviertel native has suffered from multiple disabilities since birth. Isabel cannot speak, can only distinguish between light and dark, and she can hear very little. She usually sits in a wheelchair and is dependent on all-round care and support. Unfortunately, she is plagued by severe epileptic seizures at irregular intervals as a result of cerebral palsy.
It is particularly important for Isabel's quality of life that her senses are constantly stimulated so that she can perceive new experiences and impressions.
A different scent every day
Her sense of smell, for example, is stimulated with essential oils. Every day of the week smells different to her - Monday smells of lemon, Tuesday of lavender, Wednesday of rose, Thursday of spruce, Friday of mandarin. Isabel spends the weekends at home with her family.
She also likes to be lightly tickled - the touch of familiar people makes her feel better. Christmas music also makes her smile. However, the 41-year-old finds relaxation above all in bubble baths and outdoor walks - either with her mother or with carers.
Repair-prone engine
Isabel then enjoys the warmth of the sun or the cool wind on her skin to the full. Unfortunately, the wheelchair she relies on is very heavy and requires an additional motor in the hilly landscape of the Mühlviertel. However, the current one is very old and prone to repairs.
While it is being repaired, the young woman is always eagerly awaiting her next ride. Without an auxiliary motor, such trips are unfortunately only possible with two helpers.
A new motor costs 3500 euros, but is not covered by the health insurance. For Isabel's mother, the financing would be a huge burden, which she can hardly cope with on her own. She is now very much hoping for help from the "Krone" family.
