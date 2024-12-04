Automatically saved design

Just rebuilt
A first section of Bahnhofstrasse in the Tyrolean town of Wörgl has just been remodeled. Despite this, several commercial properties are empty. According to the Chamber of Commerce, this is a problem that does not only affect Wörgl. In any case, the mayor wants to take countermeasures and is already seeing initial successes.
Less than a year ago, Wörgl proudly celebrated the renovation of the first section of Bahnhofstrasse. The first part of the second longest shopping street in Tyrol shone in new splendor as a meeting zone. But anyone strolling through Bahnhofstrasse will see several empty shop windows. Five stores, including one in the redesigned section, are empty.
During the construction phase, some stores were temporarily difficult to reach, but now the pedestrian zone prevents people from driving right up to the store. However, according to Manfred Hautz, District Chairman of the Kufstein Chamber of Commerce, this is not the problem. "One or two retailers have felt disadvantaged, but there are still enough parking spaces."
According to Wörgl's mayor Michael Riedhart, the stores are now even experiencing success: "An increase in turnover was noticeable after the renovation work." Concrete figures are not yet available.
Tough time for retailers, creating a domino effect
A lot has been done in Bahnhofstrasse to bring life to the street and create space for the population, praises Hautz. But a new start is still difficult. "The stores are having problems filling up," says the WK district chairman. This is because the general conditions are difficult.
Hautz refers to the strict lending guidelines for real estate loans and the conditions imposed by the trade authorities. "The retail sector is generally having a very hard time," says Hautz. Many are simply not in a position to open a store. This creates a domino effect: "Shopping is an experience, an event. You have a coffee, go out for a meal . . . If a lot of places aren't occupied, it's not attractive."
We think the support program is great. But if we can't get businesses up and running without support, something is wrong.
Manfred Hautz, Bezirksobmann WK Kufstein
Diversification should help, demand on politicians
Mayor Riedhart wants to counteract this with diversification. "Bahnhofstrasse was very fashion-heavy, and a lot of fashion is bought online. We want more restaurants and stores that offer niches or specialties." The company has just been able to find two vacant properties. In addition, a new funding guideline is to be adopted by the municipal council in December.
However, the WK district chairman believes that federal and state politicians have a responsibility. "We need attractiveness and better framework conditions for our entrepreneurs," demands Hautz. "We think the funding program is great. But if we can't get companies up and running without funding, something is wrong."
