Architecture Club
East Tyrolean company Hella is building for the future
The weather protection expert from Abfaltersbach focuses on contemporary living concepts and held the "Hella Architecture Club" for this purpose. Everything revolved around the challenges of the present and the needs of the future.
According to the sun, light and weather protection system manufacturer Hella from Abfaltersbach in East Tyrol, architecture is in a state of upheaval. Urbanization, climate change and the desire for sustainable living are creating challenges. This thesis was also addressed and discussed at the fourth edition of the "Hella Architecture Club".
It is extremely important to think contextually and make the best possible use of the existing conditions.
Architektin Vera Hartmann
Lecture clarified
"The topic of housing concerns everyone. It's not just about functionality or aesthetics, but above all about quality of life, affordable living space and sustainable models," explained Hella CEO Andreas Kraler.
Berlin architect Vera Hartmann, who gave a presentation at the Architektur Club in Vienna, also confirms that the challenges are being implemented and taken into account in practice: "It is extremely important to think contextually and make the best possible use of the existing conditions. Our task is to create spaces that are flexible, sustainable and liveable."
Practical examples show how things should work in the future
There are plenty of role models for such projects. For example, vacant office buildings from the late 1960s are being revitalized: The Telekom site in Constance (DE) is being converted into apartments and a high-rise office building with residential and commercial buildings is being built on Alexanderplatz in Berlin.
