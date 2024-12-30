2025 can come!
The stars are already wearing the trends for the new year
2025 is just around the corner - and with the new year comes a whole host of new fashion trends. But whether it's boho style, micro shorts or transparency: the stars have already worn the coolest looks that the coming year has in store!
Boho style
Fashionistas simply cannot ignore boho style in the new year. No wonder: hardly any other trend is more represented in the collections for spring than the hippie-inspired fashion style.
Salma Hayke also loves the playful fashion trend, which focuses on flowing dresses and skirts with ruffles and flounces, statement jewelry and eye-catching leather pieces. She showed off a look of the cool trend for 2025 on Instagram a few weeks ago.
XXL volume
More is more is the motto for volume in the new year. Because if the designers have their way, the looks of 2025 can be more voluminous than ever before.
Balloon-cut skirts and dresses will be just as popular in the coming months as voluminous dresses that look like a cross between a down jacket and a designer piece. Ellie Goulding has already outed herself as a fan of the trend and wore one of the stylish pieces at the Fashion Awards at the beginning of December.
Micro shorts
One trend that is definitely here to stay in the new year is micro shorts - those pants that look like you forgot to wear your actual pants in the morning.
A trend that the stars, like Christina Aguilera, simply love. In the coming year, however, you can style the shorts trend not only in a glamorous look à la X-Tina, but also elegantly in a monochrome look.
Office chic
With this trend, you are not only fit for the office, but also stylish after the office. Blazers are also the key piece for many designers in the 2025 collections.
But it's the cut that makes the difference in 2025: Broad shoulders are a must - and yet the new office chic looks are slightly less voluminous than of late. As seen on the model Bella Hadid wore on the Saint Laurent catwalk in fall.
Transparency
It's long been clear to the stars: they don't want to do without transparent looks in 2025! Fortunately, the trend with the gossamer fabrics, which often reveal more than they conceal, will not only stay with Dakota Fanning in the coming year.
And the Hollywood beauty is already doing a lot right with her enchanting red carpet look. Because in many cases, the transparency trend in spring is no longer quite as naked as it was recently. But that doesn't stop the trend. Transparent looks are still the most exciting thing fashion has to offer in 2025!
