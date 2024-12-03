Cheap fertilizer from Russia causes problems

"We are clearly committed to producing in Europe for Europe"

LAT Nitrogen has also reacted to this, and production in Linz has been reduced since the summer. Fixed costs are currently being increased, say the LAT Nitrogen managers. "It cannot be ruled out that we will have to shut down a plant one day," says Werner thoughtfully. Poland is fighting the imbalance, demanding import duties on Russian fertilizer. Beschliesser emphasizes: "We are clearly committed to producing in Europe for Europe."