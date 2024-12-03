Via HAK Stegersbach straight to Silicon Valley

Several awards for start-up idea

The business idea of the prospective A-level students at BHAK Stegersbach has already won several awards. As part of the Business Days at their own school, the three boys achieved second place, took first place at the StartUp-Heurigen at the Burgenland University of Applied Sciences and most recently won the "Burgenland innovationsfit" competition. It's a long way from the idea to founding their own company: Milo Penthor, David Mayr and Elias Kurta are on the verge.