Innovative start-up

Via HAK Stegersbach straight to Silicon Valley

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 19:00

Three students from BHAK Stegersbach are currently causing a sensation with their start-up idea "TimedCloud". The business idea of the budding high school graduates has won several awards and is also attracting attention in business circles.

The start-up idea of David Mayr, Elias Kurta and Milo Penthor is currently making waves in business circles. "TimedCloud" promises a lot - with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), entrepreneurs can safely switch between expensive and inexpensive cloud servers when updating their external servers and save costs in the process.

Several awards for start-up idea
The business idea of the prospective A-level students at BHAK Stegersbach has already won several awards. As part of the Business Days at their own school, the three boys achieved second place, took first place at the StartUp-Heurigen at the Burgenland University of Applied Sciences and most recently won the "Burgenland innovationsfit" competition. It's a long way from the idea to founding their own company: Milo Penthor, David Mayr and Elias Kurta are on the verge.

First StartUp-HAK in Austria
Austria's first StartUp-HAK in Stegersbach has its own training focus on this topic. Interested parties can take a look behind the scenes at the taster days on December 10 and February 4. More information at www.hak-stegersbach.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

