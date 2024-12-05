Feasting at the Christmas market puts a strain on the digestion

Alcoholic drinks such as mulled wine, punch and sparkling wine are an inseparable part of this. However, excessive consumption of spirits in particular places a considerable burden on the liver. The detoxification organ converts alcohol into acetaldehyde, a substance that is itself toxic. If alcohol is consumed in large quantities or over a long period of time, this overburdens the liver cells and can lead to liver diseases such as fatty liver or cirrhosis. The frequent visits to Christmas markets in particular, where mulled wine, punch and other alcoholic drinks are on offer, can lead to chronic overloading of the organ.