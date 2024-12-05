Alcohol and sweets
Feasting at the Christmas market puts a strain on the digestion
Punch, cookies and sausages - Christmas markets always tempt us to indulge in alcohol, fatty foods and sweets. This can not only lead to a feeling of fullness, stomach ache and heartburn, but can also affect the liver. Here's how you can prevent it.
Advent is one of the most festive and stressful times of the year. It is characterized by festive preparations, family celebrations and a variety of culinary delights that challenge not only the palate but also the body. The liver in particular, the central detoxification organ, can be put under a lot of strain during this time.
In the run-up to Christmas, high-calorie, high-fat and high-sugar foods such as cookies, stollen, sweets and hearty treats are often on the menu. This not only puts a strain on the stomach and intestines, but also on the liver. Fats in particular have to be processed and broken down by this organ. Excessive consumption can lead to a build-up of fat in the liver cells (known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease).
Too much sugar "disrupts" the pancreas
High-sugar foods, which are also frequently consumed, can impair insulin sensitivity and thus increase the risk of developing liver disease.
Alcoholic drinks such as mulled wine, punch and sparkling wine are an inseparable part of this. However, excessive consumption of spirits in particular places a considerable burden on the liver. The detoxification organ converts alcohol into acetaldehyde, a substance that is itself toxic. If alcohol is consumed in large quantities or over a long period of time, this overburdens the liver cells and can lead to liver diseases such as fatty liver or cirrhosis. The frequent visits to Christmas markets in particular, where mulled wine, punch and other alcoholic drinks are on offer, can lead to chronic overloading of the organ.
Tips for a liver-friendly Advent season:
- Moderate use of alcohol: reduce your alcohol consumption. It is advisable to choose mineral water or highly diluted fruit juices and herbal teas in between meals and to avoid punch and mulled wine with lots of sugar altogether.
- Healthy eating: You should try to eat a balanced diet at festive meals: Plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables should also be included in meals, as well as high-quality fats such as olive oil or nuts.
- Make sure you eat enough fiber, which helps the liver to better eliminate harmful substances.
- Exercise and rest: Allow yourself regular breaks and make sure you get enough exercise. A walk in winter or a sporting activity can stimulate the circulation and help support liver function.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
